Sources to 'Post': Deal could be announced today if there are no last-minute surprises

A hostage deal could be announced on Tuesday if there are no last-minute surprises, sources familiar with the matter told The Jerusalem Post.

Meetings are set to be held during the day in Qatar to finalize the deal.

On Monday, a source told the Post that a three-phased plan to release the hostages held in Hamas captivity had been reached, with the parties awaiting Hamas's response.

The deal was reportedly achieved after a "breakthrough" in negotiations attended by teams of both US President Joe Biden and US President-elect Donald Trump.

Pivotal hours

"The next 24 hours will be pivotal to reaching the deal," an official said of the draft. Demonstrators protest, calling for the release of hostages held in the Gaza Strip, outside Hakirya Base in Tel Aviv, January 13, 2025 (credit: ITAI RON/FLASH90)

“The hostage deal outline is clear, and Israel has come a long, long way,” an Israeli official told the Post.

“We are moving forward slowly and carefully. We hope that Hamas will stop with its refusals,” the official added.

Joanie Margulies and Reuters contributed to this report.

This is a developing story.