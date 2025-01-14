Hamas accepts terms of ceasefire agreement draft, release of hostages - report

Hamas has agreed to the proposed ceasefire deal in Gaza and the release of numerous hostages, according to two officials involved in the negotiations, the Associated Press reported on Tuesday.

According to the report, an Israeli official noted that while progress had been made, the final details were still under discussion.

The Associated Press obtained a copy of the draft agreement, which was authenticated by both an Egyptian and a Hamas official.

All three officials spoke anonymously due to the sensitive nature of the closed-door negotiations.

"We have handed over drafts of the ceasefire agreement to both sides, and talks are now ongoing on the final detail," the Qatari Foreign Ministry spokesperson announced on Tuesday.

"We have overcome the major differences. This is the closest point we have been to a deal over the past months," the statement added.

