Three explosive devices weighing 1.5 kg seized in Umm al-Fahm

Officers found three explosive devices, each weighing 1.5 kilograms, during a planned police operation near a residential complex in Umm al-Fahm on Monday.

Police believe these explosives were intended for criminal use as part of ongoing blood feuds within the Arab sector.

Police stated, “The seizure of these weapons prevented future criminal activity and is part of a series of significant operational activities aimed at safeguarding the public. This aligns with offensive strategy to counter violent crime in Arab communities.”