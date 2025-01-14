Jerusalem Post
Rabbinic org: Halachic arguments can support both sides of Israel-Hamas hostage deal

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

The Tzohar Rabbinical Organization stated that halachic (Jewish legal) principles can be used to justify both supporting and opposing a potential agreement to release hostages in exchange for dangerous terrorists, underscoring the complexity of the dilemma.

“The issue of releasing hostages in exchange for the release of dangerous terrorists is a matter of the utmost human, social, security, and national sensitivity,” Tzohar said in a statement on Tuesday. “This is a complex and multifaceted dilemma, with multiple considerations that need to be weighed for and against. In light of these challenges, it is worth acknowledging that it is possible to present a halachic argument for both sides of the debate.”

The organization emphasized that the Israeli government bears the ultimate responsibility to weigh these considerations and make the decision that best serves the nation, while urging for unity and prayer during this critical time.

