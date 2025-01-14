Jerusalem Post
Israeli foreign minister says we must see real change among Palestinians to achieve peace

By REUTERS
Updated: JANUARY 14, 2025 22:17

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar accused the Palestinian Authority on Tuesday of encouraging terrorism and inciting violence against Israel, saying that its policies were standing in the way of achieving peace.

"For this, we must see a deep and real change among Palestinians. Unfortunately we are not seeing it today," he said at a news conference with Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani in Rome.

Saar added that he believed there would be a majority in the government to support a Gaza hostage deal if one is finally agreed, despite vocal opposition from hardline nationalist parties in the coalition.

"I believe that if we achieve this hostage deal, we will have a majority in the government that will support the agreement," he said in a press conference in Rome with Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani.



