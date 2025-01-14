Gov't secretary: 'The only factor that thwarted the deal is Hamas'

Yossi Fuchs, the government secretary, said the current deal, which is the same deal as the one on May 27, was "rejected by Hamas for six months and has not yet been approved by the group."

In the comments made on his X/Twitter on Tuesday, Fuchs added that "If at any point during this entire period, a positive response had come from Hamas, it would have had a majority support in the cabinet and the government."

הייתי שם בכל הפורומים שדנו בשו"ן.העסקה הנוכחית, שהיא אותה עסקה של 27 במאי, סורבה על ידי חמאס במשך חצי שנה וגם כעת טרם אושרה על ידו.בכל התקופה הזו, אילו הייתה מגיעה תשובה חיובית מחמאס - היה לה רוב בקבינט ובממשלה. מידיעה.רה"מ לא זז מעמדתו במילימטר.הגורם היחיד שסיכל עסקה-חמאס! — יוסי פוקס Yossi Fuchs (@YossiFuchs) January 14, 2025

He added that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu "did not move a millimeter, the only factor that thwarted the deal is Hamas."