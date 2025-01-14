Jerusalem Post
Gov't secretary: 'The only factor that thwarted the deal is Hamas'

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Yossi Fuchs, the government secretary, said the current deal, which is the same deal as the one on May 27, was "rejected by Hamas for six months and has not yet been approved by the group."

In the comments made on his X/Twitter on Tuesday, Fuchs added that "If at any point during this entire period, a positive response had come from Hamas, it would have had a majority support in the cabinet and the government."

He added that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu "did not move a millimeter, the only factor that thwarted the deal is Hamas."



