Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Biden names two California national monuments after fires thwarted in-person ceremony

By REUTERS
Updated: JANUARY 15, 2025 03:21

US President Joe Biden designated two California sites -- a swathe of desert significant to native tribes and a dormant volcano -- as national monuments on Tuesday, advancing his record of conserving more U.S. areas than any predecessor.

He had intended to announce the move in California last week, but raging wildfires around Los Angeles canceled his visit to Coachella Valley, near one of the new monuments. Instead, he made the announcement at the White House on Tuesday evening.

The new Chuckwalla National Monument in the southern California desert preserves more than 624,000 acres just south of Joshua Tree National Park. The area holds significance for the Cahuilla, Chemehuevi, Mojave, Quechan and Serrano tribes.

The Sattitla Highlands National Monument in northern California protects 224,000 acres where the dormant Medicine Lake volcano carved craters and lava tubes. The area is sacred to the Pit River and Modoc tribes.

"Our natural wonders are the heart and soul of our nation," Biden told an audience in the White House's East Room.

Iran never plotted to kill Donald Trump, Iranian president says
By REUTERS
01/15/2025 03:17 AM
US SEC sues Elon Musk over late disclosure of Twitter stake
By REUTERS
01/15/2025 01:22 AM
Engineer could flee to Iran to avoid drone strike trial, US says
By REUTERS
01/15/2025 12:11 AM
Biden, Sisi to coordinate closely in 'coming hours' amid Gaza deal talks
By REUTERS
01/14/2025 11:40 PM
Gov't secretary: 'The only factor that thwarted the deal is Hamas'
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/14/2025 10:58 PM
IAF strikes Jenin in joint operation
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/14/2025 10:23 PM
Israeli foreign minister says real change among Palestinians needed
By REUTERS
01/14/2025 10:15 PM
Hostage brother Danny Elgarat calls Ben-Gvir 'Jewish Hamas'
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/14/2025 10:15 PM
Sisi and Biden discuss Gaza ceasefire
By REUTERS
01/14/2025 09:10 PM
US to lift designation of Cuba as state sponsor of terrorism, AP reports
By REUTERS
01/14/2025 09:09 PM
Lebanon's PM designate Nawaf Salam resigns as member of ICJ
By REUTERS
01/14/2025 08:41 PM
Houthi spokesman claims group launched missile at Eilat power station
By LIRAN AHARONI
01/14/2025 08:40 PM
Rabbinic org: Halachic arguments can support both sides of deal
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/14/2025 08:16 PM
Musk, Zuckerberg, Bezos to attend Trump inauguration, NBC reports
By REUTERS
01/14/2025 08:02 PM
Regev announced her support for construction of airport in Nevatim
By ELI ASHKENAZI
01/14/2025 07:59 PM