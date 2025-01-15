Jerusalem Post
Rabies infected jackal discovered in Upper Galilee

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

The Health Ministry received a report of a jackal infected with rabies in Kibbutz Dafna in the  Upper Galilee on Wednesday.

As of now, no people are known to have been exposed to the infected jackal.

However, the Health Ministry has requested that anyone who was in contact with the infected animal or a stray animal between 12/30/2024 and 1/13/2025 or whose animals came into contact with them in the event area urgently contact the Safed Health Bureau, telephone 04-6994257, or the health bureau closest to their place of residence so that preventive treatment can be considered.

Rabies is always fatal; if you believe you have been in contact, you should go to a hospital emergency room immediately.

