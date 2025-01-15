Netanyhau thanks Trump, agrees to meet in Washington soon

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu thanked US President-elect Donald Trump for his help in promoting the release of the hostages and made plans to visit Washington through a phone call, the Prime Minister's Office announced on X/Twitter on Wednesday night.

Netanyahu also thanked Trump for "helping bring an end to the suffering of dozens of hostages and their families."

Additionally, the prime minister expressed his commitment to returning all hostages and his support for Trump’s recent statement on Truth Social to ensure “Gaza will never be a haven for terrorism.”

The two made plans to meet in Washington “soon” to discuss the deal, as well as other important issues.

Afterward, Netanyahu spoke with President Joe Biden to thank him for his work in advancing the hostage deal.

A deal of epic proportions

“This EPIC ceasefire agreement could have only happened as a result of our Historic Victory in November,” Trump wrote on Truth Social on Wednesday evening.

ראש הממשלה בנימין נתניהו שוחח כעת עם נשיא ארצות-הברית הנבחר, דונלד טראמפ.ראש הממשלה הודה לנשיא האמריקני הנבחר טראמפ על עזרתו בקידום שחרור החטופים, ועל כך שסייע לישראל להביא קץ לסבלם של עשרות חטופים ובני משפחותיהם. pic.twitter.com/RQZ4UPXmu8 — ראש ממשלת ישראל (@IsraeliPM_heb) January 15, 2025

“We have achieved so much without even being in the White House. Just imagine all of the wonderful things that will happen when I return to the White House, and my Administration is fully confirmed, so they can secure more Victories for the United States!”