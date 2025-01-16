Hamas attempts to make last minute changes to hostage deal, PMO says

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held a conference call with the negotiating team in Doha, who reported on last-minute attempts by Hamas to back out of the hostage agreement, the Prime Minister's Office announced in a statement on Thursday.

"Contrary to an explicit clause that gives Israel veto power over the release of mass murderers who are symbols of terror, Hamas demands to dictate the identity of these terrorists," the statement said.

"The Prime Minister instructed the negotiating team to stand firm on the agreed understandings, and to outright reject Hamas's last-minute extortion attempts."