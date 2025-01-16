Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

RZP to meet on whether to remain in gov't or not

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: JANUARY 16, 2025 08:23

The Religious Zionist Party, led by Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, will meet at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday to decide whether to remain in the government or not, Israeli media reported.

According to the report, Smotrich did not receive the assurances he requested and, therefore, has not committed to remaining in the government.

This report comes after Smotrich told Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday that he would leave the government if Israel was not able to continue the war after the ceasefire that was announced on Wednesday evening.

Gaza ceasefire is a 'victory' for Palestinian resistance, IRGC says
By REUTERS
01/16/2025 08:45 AM
IDF confirms rocket lands in open area near Gaza border
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/16/2025 08:08 AM
Netanyahu will issue statement once details of agreement are finalized
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/16/2025 12:22 AM
Palestinian Islamic Jihad says it will remain alert to guarantee implementation of Gaza ceasefire
By REUTERS
01/16/2025 12:16 AM
IDF announce first airstrike in Gaza Strip since ceasefire announcement
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/15/2025 10:39 PM
Red Cross: We are ready to facilitate hostage deal
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/15/2025 10:31 PM
US wants Gaza aid deliveries to reach more than 500 trucks a day
By REUTERS
01/15/2025 10:29 PM
Smotrich: 'I will only remain in gov't if the war continues'
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/15/2025 09:57 PM
Israel to complete withdrawal from Philadelphi corridor
By REUTERS
01/15/2025 08:46 PM
UN says can only deliver as much aid to Gaza as conditions allow
By REUTERS
01/15/2025 08:16 PM
Three Palestinians killed in West Bank's Jenin, Palestinian officials say
By REUTERS
01/15/2025 08:11 PM
Incoming Mideast Envoy thanks Trump, Biden, Qatar on hostage deal
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/15/2025 07:55 PM
Meta's Instagram outage incidents in US drop significantly.
By REUTERS
01/15/2025 07:52 PM
Gaza hostage and ceasefire deal reached, US source tells 'Post'
By AMICHAI STEIN
01/15/2025 06:40 PM
Hamas tells Al Jazeera that it has approved the ceasefire deal - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/15/2025 06:27 PM