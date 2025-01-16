RZP to meet on whether to remain in gov't or not

The Religious Zionist Party, led by Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, will meet at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday to decide whether to remain in the government or not, Israeli media reported.

According to the report, Smotrich did not receive the assurances he requested and, therefore, has not committed to remaining in the government.

This report comes after Smotrich told Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday that he would leave the government if Israel was not able to continue the war after the ceasefire that was announced on Wednesday evening.