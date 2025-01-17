IDF approves resumption of Ashkelon-Sderot railway line

The railway line between the cities of Ashkelon and Sderot will resume operations in February, following IDF approval, in coordination with Israel Railways, the IDF announced Friday afternoon.

The Transportation Ministry and Israel Railways are prepared to resume traffic and will publish the train timetable in the coming days after security approval, the announcement said.

The IDF also said that the resumption of the railway line was made possible after intensive activity by the military and the Defense Ministry in Gaza and surrounding areas.