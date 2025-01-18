Jerusalem Post
Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich: 'Unfortunately, PM gave the green light to a catastrophic deal'

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Finance Minister and Religious Zionist Party leader Bezalel Smotrich noted his disapproval on Saturday night of the implementation of the hostage-ceasefire deal.

"Unfortunately, Prime Minister [Netanyahu] decided to give the green light to a bad, catastrophic deal. A deal that is dangerous to Israel's national security and reverses many of the war's achievements," he said. 

Referring to his party, the minister said, "We are resolutely opposed to the deal, and we have done everything in our power to prevent a bad deal that would endanger Israel."

This is a developing story.



