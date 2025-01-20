Jerusalem Post
French PM Bayrou says France and Europe must stand up to Trump

By REUTERS

French Prime Minister Francois Bayrou warned on Monday that France and Europe as a whole would have to stand up to US President-elect Donald Trump and his policies, or face being "crushed."

"The United States has decided to embark upon an extremely domineering form of politics, via the dollar, via its industrial policy, via the fact that it can capture the world's investments and the world's research," Bayrou told reporters, as he held a New Year's address in the city of Pau.

"And if we don't do anything, our fate is very simple - we will be dominated. We will be crushed. We will be marginalized," he also said.

 

