Khamenei: 'Hamas is alive and will remain alive'

"Hamas is alive and will remain alive," Iran's Ayatollah Khamenei posted on X/Twitter on Monday.

"The residents of Gaza stand as firm as a mountain, and despite the fall of prominent figures like Yahya Sinwar, the resistance front will not stop for a moment," he added.

תושבי עזה עומדים איתן כמו הר, ולמרות נפילתם של אישים בולטים כמו יחיא סינוואר, חזית ההתקוממות לא תעצור לרגע. חמאס חי ויישאר בחיים. pic.twitter.com/kuniEgJF51 — Khamenei.ir Hebrew (@Khamenei_Heb) January 20, 2025

His words were accompanied by a video compilation of Hamas activities and key officials.