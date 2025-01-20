Jerusalem Post
Khamenei: 'Hamas is alive and will remain alive'

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

"Hamas is alive and will remain alive," Iran's Ayatollah Khamenei posted on X/Twitter on Monday.

"The residents of Gaza stand as firm as a mountain, and despite the fall of prominent figures like Yahya Sinwar, the resistance front will not stop for a moment," he added.

His words were accompanied by a video compilation of Hamas activities and key officials.



