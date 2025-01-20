Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu: 'Congratulations President Trump!'

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu extended congratulations and his "warmest wishes" to President Donald Trump, who was just inaugurated for his second term on Monday evening.

"Your first term as President was filled with groundbreaking moments in the history of the great alliance between our two countries," Netanyahu added.

The Israeli prime minister commended Trump's move to withdraw from the dangerous Iran nuclear deal, his recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, and of Israel's sovereignty over the Golan Heights.

He also thanked Trump for his help securing the release of the hostages.