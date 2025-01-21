Yemen Red Sea port capacity down sharply after hostilities, UN says

Operations at a Red Sea port in Yemen used for aid imports have fallen to about a quarter of its capacity, a UN official said on Tuesday, adding it was not certain that a Gaza ceasefire would end attacks between the Iran-backed Houthis and Israel.

"(The) impact of airstrikes on Hodeidah Harbour, particularly in the last weeks, is very important," Julien Harneis, UN resident and humanitarian coordinator in Yemen told a UN meeting in Geneva on Tuesday via videolink.

Four of the port's five tugboats needed to escort the large ships bringing imports had sunk, while the fifth was damaged, he said, without attributing blame.

"The civilian crews who man them are obviously very hesitant. The capacity of the harbour is down to about a quarter," he added, saying the port was used to transit a significant portion of imported aid.