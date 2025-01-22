Katz says Jenin op. to mark shift in IDF's security strategy in West Bank

Operation Iron Wall, initiated by Israeli security forces in Jenin in the West Bank on Tuesday, is set to mark a shift in the military's strategy in the West Bank, Defense Minister Israel Katz said on Wednesday.

The operation "will mark a shift in the IDF's security strategy in Judea and Samaria," the minister noted.

He added that the operation was geared "at eliminating terrorists and terrorist infrastructure in the camp – without the recurrence of terrorism in the camp after the operation's conclusion – a first lesson from the method of repeated raids in Gaza."