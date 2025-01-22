Levin to Interim Chief Justice Yitzhak Amit: I will do everything to ensure you're not appointed

Justice Minister Yariv Levin told Interim Chief Justice Yitzhak Amit that he would do everything in his power to ensure Amit would not be appointed for the role of chief justice until the existing allegations against him had been cleared, Israeli media reported on Wednesday evening.

"I will do everything in my power to ensure that you are not appointed before the claims against you are clarified regarding a conflict of interest," Levin reportedly said.

Reports also added that Levin said Amit "should voluntarily step aside and request that these claims be investigated before the vote on appointing the chief justice."