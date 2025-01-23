Jerusalem Post
Police arrest 17-year-old for vandalising MK Goldknopf's home

By EFRAT FORSHER

Jerusalem police arrested a 17-year-old resident of Mea She’arim on Thursday morning on suspicion of vandalism and harassment. He is accused of spray-painting graffiti and throwing a foul-smelling substance at the door of Housing and Construction Minister Yitzhak Goldknopf’s home in Jerusalem, reportedly as a protest against the draft law.

Authorities allege the teen recruited three minors, aged 11,14 and 16, to take part in the acts. Over the past two weeks, police located the three minors, some of whom were detained for questioning. During a search of the residence of another suspect, who has yet to be apprehended, police recovered spray paint cans.

