Columbia suspends student who disrupted Israel history class

By MICHAEL STARR

Columbia University suspended a student it identified as having participated in the disruption of an Israeli history class, the New York City academic institution announced on Thursday.

The suspension is pending a full investigation and disciplinary process of the student’s involvement in the Tuesday protest of Dr. Avi Shilon’s History of Modern Israel course, in which masked activists distributed anti-Israel pamphlets with violent imagery.

“Disruptions to our classrooms and our academic mission and efforts to intimidate or harass our students are not acceptable, are an affront to every member of our University community, and will not be tolerated,” the university said in a statement. 

