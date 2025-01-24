Jerusalem Post
Police arrest 14 illegal workers, bakery owner in Jerusalem

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Border Police officers arrested 14 illegal residents in a Jerusalem bakery on Friday, Israel Police reported.

The 14 illegal residents were found hiding in the back of the bakery during the Border Police operation. After the investigation, all 14 were arrested, as well as the owner of the bakery. 

Border Police arrest 14 illegal workers at a bakery in Jerusalem, January 24, 2025 (Credit: Israel Police)

The owner, a 30-year-old Jerusalem resident, was brought in for questioning and admitted to harboring the suspects and employing them at the bakery.

The Jerusalem District Commander decided to issue a 30-day closure of the bakery.



