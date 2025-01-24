Jerusalem Post
Greek police find bombs, grenades and bullets in warehouse on island of Crete

By REUTERS

Greek authorities have found makeshift bombs, explosives, hand grenades and thousands of bullets during a raid on a warehouse on the southern island of Crete, police said on Friday, the second such operation this week.

The explosive devices were ready for use, police said in a statement, adding that one person had been detained and was due to appear before a prosecutor.

Earlier this week, following a tip-off, police in Crete confiscated rifles, shotguns, knives, drugs and more than 8,000 bullets from an apartment and a storage room owned by a 36-year-old man, who was arrested.

Illegal gun ownership is relatively common in Crete.

