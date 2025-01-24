Greek police find bombs, grenades and bullets in warehouse on island of Crete

Greek authorities have found makeshift bombs, explosives, hand grenades and thousands of bullets during a raid on a warehouse on the southern island of Crete, police said on Friday, the second such operation this week.

The explosive devices were ready for use, police said in a statement, adding that one person had been detained and was due to appear before a prosecutor.

Earlier this week, following a tip-off, police in Crete confiscated rifles, shotguns, knives, drugs and more than 8,000 bullets from an apartment and a storage room owned by a 36-year-old man, who was arrested.

Illegal gun ownership is relatively common in Crete.