Hamas publishes names of four hostages to be released on Saturday

Hamas released the names on Friday of the four hostages that will be released from Hamas captivity on Saturday on its Telegram channel.

As part of the hostage deal, it was agreed that the four hostages set for release on Saturday are to be three soldiers and one civilian.

The deal will see 33 hostages released in the first phase in exchange for the release of security prisoners, humanitarian aid, and an IDF withdrawal from some areas in Gaza.

Hamas is also supposed to pass on a list of the status of the remaining 26 hostages held in Gaza who are on the release list for the first phase.

For the first time, Israel will, therefore, receive official information about the fat of the Bibas family: Parents Shiri and Yarden and children, Ariel and Kfir.

Families of the hostages blocking the Ayalon Highway in Tel Aviv calling for every last hostage to be released. (Credit Danor Aharon)

Israel has already prepared to put pressure on Hamas if it tries to "play games" with the lists.

Protests on Ayalon highway

Protesters blocked the Ayalon highway in Tel Aviv on Friday evening. They were protesting against the current deal, saying that every hostage, dead and alive, should come home.

First three hostages released earlier this week

The first three hostages Emily Damari, Doron Steinbrecher and Romi Gonen, were released earlier this week from Hamas captivity.

Israel will release 30 Palestinian detainees for every civilian hostage and 50 Palestinian detainees for every Israeli female soldier Hamas releases. Hostages expected to be released in the first phase are those who fall under the humanitarian category, such as women, children, elderly, or wounded.