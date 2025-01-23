Israel awaits Friday Hamas list on status of remaining first phase hostages

Israel is on high alert for the publication of Hamas's two lists on Friday, it was announced on Thursday.

One list is expected to include the names of three kidnapped female soldiers as well as the name of Arbel Yehud from Nir Oz, who, according to intelligence estimates, is being held by a Salafi group linked to Islamic Jihad in Khan Yunis.

Four female hostages are set to be released on Saturday as part of the hostage-ceasefire deal.

Hamas is also supposed to pass on a list of the status of the remaining 26 hostages held in Gaza who are on the release list for the first phase.

For the first time, Israel will, therefore, receive official information about the fate of the Bibas family: Parents Shiri and Yarden and children Ariel and Kfir. Kfir and Ariel Bibas, whoa re both still in Hamas captivity. (credit: The Bibas family)

Israel has already prepared to put pressure on Hamas if it tries to "play games" with the lists.

Among other things, Israel is committed to completing the entry of up to 4,200 aid trucks into Gaza by Saturday afternoon.

Preparing for the next exchange

A Hamas leader said the group is "preparing for the next prisoner exchange deal to continue as expected on Saturday."

"Hamas will release four female prisoners, including civilians and soldiers, in exchange for Israel releasing a number of Palestinian female prisoners."

"Hamas will release four female prisoners, including civilians and soldiers, in exchange for Israel releasing a number of Palestinian female prisoners."

The Bibas family recently said they are "aware of reports that mention that all of our family members are included in Stage One of the agreement, and Shiri and the children are among the first to be released."

"We are experienced with disappointments, so until our loved ones cross the border, there is no end to the fight."

They also wrote: "We are waiting for certainty regarding their release and their condition, and we ask not to be contacted during this sensitive period. We ask you not to spread rumors. We call on the Prime Minister to continue to demand the return of all of the hostages until the last person."

Eli Bibas, the father of Yarden, father-in-law of Shiri, and grandfather of Ariel and Kfir, said: "I have already gone through a year and three months in which I have learned to live with uncertainty, fear, lack of control, and helplessness."

"The last few weeks have been especially turbulent and painful. I try not to drown in the sea of rumors, news, half-truths and lies surrounding the negotiations, clinging to every positive piece of information. And in the midst of all this, next Saturday, our Kfir will mark his second birthday in captivity."

Bibas added, "The past year symbolizes for us, as a people, a year of fracture and destruction. The nightmare that has become our reality over the past year must end."

Israel is prepared to stop the aid truck passage into Gaza if Hamas raises difficulties and fails to fulfill its commitments. According to the agreement, Hamas is supposed to publish the names of the five female soldiers: Daniela Gilboa from Petah Tikva, Liri Elbag from Sharon, Karina Ariev from Pisgat Ze'ev, Agam Berger from Holon, and Naama Levy from Ra'anana, who will be released. As mentioned, Israel also demands the release of Arbel Yehud from Nir Oz, who will appear on the list of those to be released on Saturday.