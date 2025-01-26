Jerusalem Post
IDF Arabic spox. to Gazans: Approaching Netzarim axis is banned due to Hamas ceasefire breech

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

IDF Arabic Spokesperson Avichai Adraee warned all Gaza residents that they were banned from approaching the Netzarim axis due to Hamas’s breach of the ceasefire agreement on Saturday, an X/Twitter post showed. 

Hamas violated the deal twice on Saturday, first by releasing captive female soldiers before the release of female civilian hostages and then by failing to provide a status report on the remaining hostages as promised.

"The Netzarim axis will not open until the release of Israeli civilian hostage Arbel Yehoud to Israel," Adraee warned in the post.

