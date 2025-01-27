Jerusalem Post
Netanyahu denounces ICC as antisemitic in Holocaust memorial post

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called to confront antisemitism "wherever it appears," including at "international forums like the ICC" in an X/Twitter post commemorating International Holocaust Remembrance Day on Monday.

Netanyahu added that "the ICC has disgraced itself with antisemitic attacks on Israel" despite being "founded in the shadow of the Holocaust."

He continued by referring to Hamas as "the new Nazis."



