Netanyahu denounces ICC as antisemitic in Holocaust memorial post

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called to confront antisemitism "wherever it appears," including at "international forums like the ICC" in an X/Twitter post commemorating International Holocaust Remembrance Day on Monday.

Netanyahu added that "the ICC has disgraced itself with antisemitic attacks on Israel" despite being "founded in the shadow of the Holocaust."

On International Holocaust Remembrance Day, I call on all civilized nations to confront antisemitism wherever it appears—on college campuses, city streets, or international forums like the ICC. Founded in the shadow of the Holocaust, the ICC has disgraced itself with… — Benjamin Netanyahu - בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) January 27, 2025

He continued by referring to Hamas as "the new Nazis."