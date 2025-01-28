US military aircraft with deported migrants lands in Guatemala

A US military aircraft with migrants being deported as part of President Donald Trump’s crackdown on illegal immigration landed in Guatemala on Monday, two US officials told Reuters.

The flight was a sign that Trump was undeterred in forging ahead with his program of using US military aircraft to deport migrants, despite coming to the brink of a trade war with Colombia over it a day earlier.

The officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity, did not offer further details.

The flight is the third to have successfully landed in Guatemala since the start of the military deportation flights last week. To date, Guatemala appears to be the only country to have received military flights with migrants.