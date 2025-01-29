Jerusalem Post
Colombia says plane of citizens deported from the US has arrived in Bogota

By REUTERS
Updated: JANUARY 29, 2025 18:15

Another Colombian air force plane carrying deportees from San Diego, California has arrived in Bogota, the Colombian foreign ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

The arrival, along with two similar flights on Tuesday, pave the way for US President Donald Trump's administration to lift visa restrictions and other measures on Colombian citizens.

Colombia's President Gustavo Petro averted an economic disaster over the weekend after diplomats from his government and the US reached a deal on deportation flights in a dispute that had led both countries to threaten tariffs and the US to impose visa measures.

