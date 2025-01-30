Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

IAF strike kills 10 in Tamun area of West Bank

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

The Israeli air force struck a gathering of armed terrorists in the Tamun area during an overnight counterterrorism operation in the West Bank, the IDF announced on Thursday.

The IDF said that around 10 terrorists were killed in the strike, including Omar Basharat and Muntzair Bani Oda. The two terrorists were involved in the IED explosion in Tamun last Monday that killed Sgt. First Class (res.) Eviatar Ben Yehuda, and injured three other soldiers.

The two named terrorists were also involved in additional shootings and IED attacks.



Related Tags
IDF soldiers - day Headline
Church of England bishop retires after sexual assault allegations - spokesperson
By REUTERS
01/30/2025 03:08 PM
Israel reprimands mediators over chaotic release of hostages
By AMICHAI STEIN
01/30/2025 01:10 PM
IAF intercepts Hezbollah drone launched at Israeli territory
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/30/2025 12:16 PM
Man shot dead in Sweden ahead of court verdict over Koran burning
By REUTERS
01/30/2025 11:31 AM
Terrorist who kidnapped Naama Levy killed in IDF strike four months ago
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/30/2025 11:12 AM
Red Cross en route to Gadi Moses, Arbel Yehoud in Khan Yunis
By AMICHAI STEIN
01/30/2025 11:00 AM
Iran's foreign minister to visit Qatar, meet Hamas officials
By REUTERS
01/30/2025 10:03 AM
Red Cross en route to Agam Berger ahead of release from Hamas captivity
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/30/2025 09:37 AM
Rocket alerts sound in Ghajar, northern Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/30/2025 08:46 AM
Petition submitted to High Court regarding revelation of ceasefire deal
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/30/2025 07:49 AM
Sisi: Palestinian state is only path to regional stability
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/30/2025 07:47 AM
IAF aircraft strikes in southern Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/30/2025 07:25 AM
Takeoffs, landings halted at Ronald Reagan National Airport
By REUTERS
01/30/2025 04:30 AM
Brazil, US officials agree to discuss how deported migrants are treated
By REUTERS
01/30/2025 04:23 AM
Sensitive DeepSeek data exposed to web, cyber firm says
By REUTERS
01/30/2025 04:09 AM