IAF strike kills 10 in Tamun area of West Bank

The Israeli air force struck a gathering of armed terrorists in the Tamun area during an overnight counterterrorism operation in the West Bank, the IDF announced on Thursday.

The IDF said that around 10 terrorists were killed in the strike, including Omar Basharat and Muntzair Bani Oda. The two terrorists were involved in the IED explosion in Tamun last Monday that killed Sgt. First Class (res.) Eviatar Ben Yehuda, and injured three other soldiers.

The two named terrorists were also involved in additional shootings and IED attacks.