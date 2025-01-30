Jerusalem Post
Trump hardens stance on Egypt taking in Palestinians against Sisi's refusal

By HANNAH SARISOHN, REUTERS

US President Donald Trump answered a variety of questions on Thursday afternoon while signing a series of executive orders in the Oval Office, replying, "They will do it" when asked about Egypt and Jordan taking in Palestinian citizens from Gaza. 

Just 24 hours earlier, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi said his country would not participate in the displacement of Palestinians, an "act of injustice" that would threaten Egyptian security. 

Speaking at a press conference with visiting Kenyan president William Ruto, Sisi said Egypt would work with the new US president to reach peace between Israel and Palestinians based on a two-state solution."Regarding what is being said about the displacement of Palestinians, it can never be tolerated or allowed because of its impact on Egyptian national security," Sisi said.

Trump on Sunday told reporters that Jordan and Egypt should take more Palestinians from Gaza, a claim instantly met with backlash from Hamas's political bureau. 

