'She survived heroically': Arbel Yehoud's father issues first statement since her return

During Arbel Yehoud's family's first statement since her release from Hamas captivity on Thursday, Arbel Yehoud's father, Yechiel, told the media that Arbel returned in "reasonable health" on Friday at the Sheba Medical Center.

"She survived heroically until the very end, displaying immeasurable courage," he said.

He thanked US President Donald Trump and Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff for their efforts in helping reach a deal for the hostages.

He also thanked the German government. "To German President Steinmeier, Chancellor Scholz, and especially Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, who put her ministry and Tel Aviv Embassy at our disposal, showing dedication and effort in returning the hostages.

"Also to Ambassador Steffen Seibert, Deputy Helena, and the entire embassy staff. To Israeli Ambassador to Germany Ron Prosor, his deputy Aaron, and the embassy staff who supported us during all German delegations and meetings with government officials and media." Arbel Yehoud. (credit: REUTERS/Ammar Awad/Hostages and Missing Families Forum)

"While beginning the healing journey with our precious Arbel, which started yesterday and will continue for the rest of our lives, we now turn to mourn together for Dolev, our beloved firstborn son. May his memory be blessed," he said, finishing his statement.

Who is Arbel Yehud?

Arbel, who is now 29, was taken captive from her home on the kibbutz on October 7. She was held in captivity by the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ).

A professional dancer for many years, Arbel has a number of different hobbies, including skateboarding around the kibbutz and horseback riding, which she was inspired to pursue by her father.

She also loves cleaning and organizing, including even in other people’s homes, according to an Instagram page dedicated to advocating for Arbel. She and her boyfriend adopted a kitten together and named him Dude.

Arbel is part of the third generation of her family to live in Kibbutz Nir Oz. She enjoys spending time with her nieces and nephews, two of whom were born after her abduction and are waiting to meet her for the first time.