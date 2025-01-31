Merav Berger thanks Trump, Israeli gov't, negotiators in press conference

Merav Berger, the mother of newly released hostage Agam Berger, thanked US President Donald Trump and the Israeli government for ensuring her daughter was released from Hamas captivity during a press conference on Friday at Rabin Medical Center-Beilinson Campus.

"A special thank you to President Donald Trump, the Israeli government, and the negotiating team, who worked day and night to figure out the exact way to achieve the goal and bring everyone home," Merav said.

'Our superhero! How fortunate I am that you're mine'

During her speech, Merav thanked the IDF soldiers who risked their lives throughout the war.

"Thank you to our heroic IDF soldiers who risked their lives in the ultimate mission - to find Agam and all the hostages and ensure their return to the Land of Israel, to our sacred homeland," she said. Agam Berger reunited with her family following her release from Hamas captivity. January 30, 2025. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

"Thank you to all the negotiators who rose above themselves and courageously took on the responsibility of bringing our loved ones home - even at painful and seemingly impossible costs," she continued. "Above all, thank you to my family, my friends, the incredible professionals who stood by us, and the new family we have formed during this time."

"We embarked on an unexpected journey and proved to ourselves the power of family, the strength of faith, and that together, anything is possible. And you, Agam - our superhero! How fortunate I am that you're mine!"

Agam Berger's release from captivity

Agam, an IDF observer, was kidnapped from the Nahal Oz base during the October 7 massacre along with Naama Levy, Karina Ariev, Liri Albag, and Daniella Gilboa, who were all released from Hamas captivity last Saturday.

According to some of the other hostages who were released in November 2023, Agam tried to maintain her faith in captivity by refusing to cook on Shabbat and saying blessings over her food. This inspired her parents, Shlomi and Merav, to start observing Shabbat.

Last year, after the hostages’ release, Merav Berger said her daughter had “braided the hair of the other women before their release,” the Hidabroot channel reported.

Ariela Ohrenstein and Eve Young contributed to this article.