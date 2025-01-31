UK's Prince Andrew maintained contact with Epstein longer than previously claimed, emails reveal

UK royal Prince Andrew maintained contact with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein for a longer period than he previously claimed, BBC News reported on Friday, citing emails published in court documents.

The emails, sent until February 2011, are signed off as from a "member of the British Royal Family" - a member believed to be Prince Andrew.

The royal has previously claimed to BBC Newsnight that he had not seen or spoken with Epstein since December 2010.

Andrew claimed that he had ceased contact with Epstein "after [he] was aware that he was under investigation and that was later in 2006, and [he] wasn't in touch with him again until 2010," after Epstein was convicted.