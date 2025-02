Two men accepting former President Jimmy Carter’s Grammy award for the audio book version of his memoir, “A Full Life: Reflections at Ninety” appeared on stage wearing yellow pins in honor of the Gaza hostages.

This is Carter’s second Grammy, and is now the oldest person ever to be nominated.

Jason Carter, Carter’s grandson, received the award on his behalf. “Having his words captured in this way for my family and for the world is truly remarkable,” he said in his acceptance speech.