Ben-Gvir says chances that Otzma Yehudit returns to gov't increased

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

There is a high likelihood that the Otzma Yehudit party will return to the government, Itamar Ben-Gvir said to the Galey Israel radio on Wednesday. 

"I haven't tailored a minister's suit again yet, but there's no doubt that the chances of Otzma Yehudit returning to the government have increased," he said following US President Donald Trump's comments on Tuesday regarding the transfer of Palestinians from Gaza.  

"The ball is now in the prime minister's hands—if he moves forward with it, I'm fully by his side. Once things start and there's an intention to implement—I’m coming back. I don’t want to elaborate, but there are already plans," he added. 

 
