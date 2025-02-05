Trump considers Morocco, Puntland, Somaliland for relocated Gazans - report

The Trump administration is considering three potential areas for the absorption of refugee Gazans after President Donald Trump announced that the US plans to take over the Gaza Strip and relocate those currently there to rebuild the area, N12 reported on Wednesday.

According to the report, the areas being considered are Morocco, Puntland, and Somaliland.

The report noted that what these three countries share in common is a strong need for US support, as Somaliland and Puntland seek international recognition, and Morocco has an ongoing territorial dispute over Western Sahara.

This report came after Trump told The Jerusalem Post that he believed Jordan and Egypt “won’t tell [him] no” when asked to welcome Gazan refugees during his meeting with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the Oval Office on Tuesday.

“They won’t tell me no. I want to remove all the residents of Gaza,” he responded. “It will happen.” President Donald Trump greets Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as he arrives at the White House on February 04, 2025 in Washington, DC. (credit: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Image)

'A fresh' piece of land for the Gazans?

Trump said in an earlier statement that the “Gaza thing” has not worked.

“It’s never worked. And I feel very differently about Gaza than a lot of people. I think they should get a good, fresh, beautiful piece of land, and we get some people to put up the money to build it and make it nice and make it habitable and enjoyable,” he said.