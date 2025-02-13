Two young Israelis arrested for planning terror attack against IDF soldiers

An indictment was filed at the Lod District Court against two Israelis from the Triangle area after they planned to carry out a terror attack against IDF soldiers, Israeli media reported on Thursday.

According to the indictment, one of the Israelis arrested, Ratib Omar, 18, began associating himself with the terror group Hamas after the war began by watching inciting content online and delving into extremist propaganda.

He bought a green headband, a military uniform, Islamic inscriptions, and more to use in videos where he expressed his support for Hamas.

Omar and Omri Musa, 22, were preparing themselves for a terror attack by training physically and with weapons.

Arresting possible terrorists

HAMAS MEMBERS in Gaza. (credit: REUTERS)

Israeli security forces arrested an illegal resident in Hadera who was suspected of planning to carry out a terror attack, Walla reported on Thursday.