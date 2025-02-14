UN peacekeeping mission outgoing deputy force commander injured after convoy attacked in Beirut

The outgoing deputy force commander of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) was injured on Friday after a convoy taking peacekeepers to Beirut airport was "violently attacked," UNIFIL said.

The mission demanded a full and immediate investigation by Lebanese authorities and for all perpetrators to be brought to justice, it added in a statement.

Hezbollah supporters attacked the convoy of Aroldo Lázaro, the deputy head of the UNIFIL mission in Lebanon, on Beirut's airport road, "Rafic Al Hariri" on Friday.

According to Lebanese media reports, the attackers used iron rods, set fire to at least one vehicle, and shouted "Shiite, Shiite" during the attack. They also blocked the road and burned billboards.

At least one UNIFIL officer was injured in the incident, after Hezbollah operatives attacked the vehicle marked with the UN logo, beating the people inside.

The Lebanese LBCI network reported that four UNIFIL personnel were attacked. Three fled to the airport, and the fourth was taken to a military hospital.