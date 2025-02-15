Three released hostages returned to Israel looking emaciated and pale

Alexander Sasha Troufanov, Sagui Dekel Chen, and Iair Horn appeared thin and pale at the Red Cross handover point in Khan Yunis on Saturday, but were able to stand, support their own weight, and walk independently.

These initial signs suggest their medical condition is stable and does not require emergency hospitalization at Soroka Medical Center or Barzilai Medical Center in the South.

At the reception point in Re’im, military doctors conducted initial medical examinations, accompanied by a mental health officer who will continue to support them until they reach Ichilov Hospital and Sheba Medical Center.

The hostages received their first refreshments, including tea with sugar, applesauce, and a few biscuits, along with a dose of vitamin B1 (thiamine) to prevent refeeding syndrome, a potentially life-threatening condition.

After reuniting with their families and undergoing additional tests—such as blood pressure, pulse, oxygen saturation, temperature, and initial blood tests—they were airlifted via Yasur helicopter to rehabilitation wards for further treatment.

Released hostage Sagui Dekel Chen reunites with his wife Avital after 498 days in Hamas captivity. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT) \

Concerns of irreversible health damage

Despite their stable condition, the hostages face a long psychological rehabilitation process. Medical staff are concerned that prolonged starvation and a lack of protein, vitamins, and minerals may have caused irreversible damage to the heart muscle and other body systems.

Troufanov’s family expressed relief and gratitude: “We are overwhelmed with emotion and gratitude for Sasha’s return home after 498 long and harrowing days in captivity. On October 7, Sasha wdas brutally abducted from his home and shot in both legs. Seeing him today strengthens us and gives us great hope for the long rehabilitation process ahead. This is a moment of immense relief for us, his friends, and everyone who held on to hope and prayed for his return.”