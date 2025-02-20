Intel antisemitism lawsuit dismissed

A lawsuit in which a Jewish former employee of Intel accused the chipmaker of firing him after he complained about an openly antisemitic supervisor has been dismissed.

Lawyers for Intel and the anonymous plaintiff John Doe, a former vice president of engineering and onetime Israeli Defense Forces soldier, filed a stipulation of dismissal on Thursday in Manhattan federal court.

Doe's legal team included the Anti-Defamation League, in that group's first lawsuit against a major Fortune 500 company targeting antisemitism in the workplace.

It is unclear whether the parties settled. The dismissal was with prejudice, meaning the case cannot be brought again.

According to the complaint, Intel fired Doe last April in a purported cost-cutting move not long after assigning him to report to Alaa Badr, vice president of customer success and an Egyptian native