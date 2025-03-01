Former hostage Romi Gonen: Remaining hostages have no time left

Former hostage Romi Gonen stressed the absolute urgency to bring home the remaining 59 hostages still held captive in the Gaza Strip on her Instagram story Saturday.

"This is the first Shabbat since I've come back where our brothers and sisters aren't coming home," referring to the weekly Saturday releases of hostages as part of the hostage deal's first phase. "I was there, I know - they have no time! This has to stop. We must bring them all back home!

"It's sad that even after they were kidnapped, and the whole world has seen their situation, we still have to fight for the obvious. Keep on fighting, keep on praying," she continued.

Gonen was released from captivity mid-January during the deal's first phase.