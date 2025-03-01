Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Former hostage Romi Gonen: Remaining hostages have no time left

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Former hostage Romi Gonen stressed the absolute urgency to bring home the remaining 59 hostages still held captive in the Gaza Strip on her Instagram story Saturday.

"This is the first Shabbat since I've come back where our brothers and sisters aren't coming home," referring to the weekly Saturday releases of hostages as part of the hostage deal's first phase. "I was there, I know - they have no time! This has to stop. We must bring them all back home!

"It's sad that even after they were kidnapped, and the whole world has seen their situation, we still have to fight for the obvious. Keep on fighting, keep on praying," she continued.

Gonen was released from captivity mid-January during the deal's first phase.



Related Tags
Hostage headline
Four dead in Indian avalanche incident, ANI says, citing defense PRO
By REUTERS
03/01/2025 12:49 PM
Four dead after cyclone Garance hits French island of La Reunion
By REUTERS
03/01/2025 12:30 PM
Slain hostage Shlomo Mantzur's funeral to be held on Sunday
By MAYA COHEN
03/01/2025 11:37 AM
IDF investigating echoes of explosions in the central region overnight
By AMIR BOHBOT
03/01/2025 06:31 AM
Trump administration pushed out US military health agency head
By REUTERS
03/01/2025 02:20 AM
Trump is not interested in reviving Ukraine minerals deal, official says
By REUTERS
03/01/2025 01:47 AM
Italy calls for summit between US and Europeans
By REUTERS
02/28/2025 11:55 PM
White House removes Russian state media reporter from Oval Office
By REUTERS
02/28/2025 11:45 PM
President Isaac Herzog visits former hostage Yarden Bibas
By TAL SHALEV
02/28/2025 10:21 PM
Gunfire damages Israeli vehicle in West Bank settlement
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/28/2025 09:21 PM
Berlin urges Israel to protect civilians in northern West Bank
By REUTERS
02/28/2025 04:28 PM
Pessi Cohen's grave moved from Hod Hasharon to Kibbutz Be'eri
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/28/2025 02:24 PM
Halevi meets with Gaza border area representatives
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/28/2025 01:54 PM
Kremlin condemns alleged Ukrainian assassination plot on Russian cleric
By REUTERS
02/28/2025 12:06 PM
Several injured in blast at Islamic seminary known for training Taliban
By REUTERS
02/28/2025 11:59 AM