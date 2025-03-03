Trump envoy to travel to Middle East in coming days to work on Gaza ceasefire

US President Donald Trump's Middle East envoy, Steve Witkoff, plans to return to the region in the coming days to work out a way to either extend the first phase of the Gaza ceasefire deal or advance to the second phase, a State Department spokesperson said on Monday.

"Special Envoy Witkoff plans to return to the region in the coming days to work out either a way to extend Phase I or advance to Phase II," the spokesperson said.

"The President has made clear, and Secretary Rubio has repeatedly said all the hostages must be released immediately, and that includes American hostages."