Halevi calls for state inquiry of PM, gov't at chief of staff ceremony

Outgoing IDF chief of staff Herzi Halevi called for a state inquiry into the prime minister and government regarding the October 7 events during the chief of staff changeover ceremony in Tel Aviv on Wednesday.

"A state inquiry is necessary, not to accuse, but to get to the root of the problems, and to make it possible to fix them,” he said.

Eyal Zamir replaced Herzi Halevi as IDF Chief of Staff, also being promoted to lieutenant general, in a ceremony led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and in the presence of all of the leaders of the defense establishment.

Halevi said, “I was sworn to be faithful to the State…was always transparent, the good of the State was always the top value…and I was never loyal just to a person.”

At the same time, he said that the IDF is always obligated to the orders of the political echelon. Turning to Netanyahu, he said he knew that the higher up one is ranked, the harder the operations approvals become and that he appreciated the freedom of action which the prime minister gave the IDF to be proactive and to act.”

In a not-so-veiled criticism of Netanyahu, he said that the IDF can never leave wounded soldiers “in enemy territory” as 59 Israeli hostages still are, 22 of which are still alive.

“We must do everything to return all of the hostages, this is critical for victory,” he said.

The outgoing IDF chief demanded that the government recruit the haredi community into the army, as “the army of the nation,” in order to reduce the heavy pressure on the reservist army.

Netanyahu: This is the time of Zamir

Along with the entire IDF high command, Mossad Director David Barnea and Shin Bet Director Ronen Bar were also in attendance as well as CENTCOM chief Michael Kurilla.

Netanyahu opened the speech thanking Kurilla, saying, “Your relationship with General Herzi Halevi was a tangible asset to our national security.”

“Until a few generations ago, we were pushed from place to place like straw in the wind,” but we returned our control of our fate, and “our history is [framed as] before the establishment of the IDF and after it. This doesn’t mean our enemies can’t attack us. We saw this on October 7..but unlike before we can” take the war to them, said the prime minister.

Netanyahu promised Israel will return all of the hostages and will end Hamas’s military and political rule.

Next, he said that although Zamir had lost the race for IDF chief twice, that the third time was a charm and “the time of Zamir.”

He said that he had been very impressed by Zamir’s capabilities as his military secretary, in particular his ability to coordinate between the defense and political echelons.

The prime minister also complimented Zamir in his work at the defense ministry in helping Israel to become more independent in producing more of its own weaponry.

Zamir's appointment

On February 16, Defense Minister Israel Katz announced Zamir’s appointment, which came a week after the vetting committee led by former chief justice Asher Grunis approved Zamir.

Besides having the number one non-political role at the Defense Ministry, which has put him in control of much of Israel’s international defense relations and force buildup over the last two years, Zamir had been deputy IDF chief, Southern Command chief, and military secretary of the prime minister, three of the most prominent positions in the IDF high command.

Zamir came a close second to Halevi in the race for IDF chief in January 2023, but that pick was made by then-defense minister Benny Gantz toward the end of an 18-month period when Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was out of power.