Health Ministry announces suspected cyber incident on Israeli medical computer system

Initial reports indicate a suspected cyber incident on the computer systems of the Bikur Rofeh (Israeli urgent care) medical network, the Health Ministry said on Thursday.

Bikur Rofeh’s cybersecurity teams are investigating the incident and assessing whether any data breach has occurred and its potential scope.

According to the ministry, it is too early to determine the full extent of the incident, but all relevant authorities are preparing for any scenario.

Maariv reported that Bikur Rofeh’s data agreement with the IDF is unaffected by the incident.

As known, the Bikur Rofeh medical network operates under an agreement with the IDF to provide urgent medical services to soldiers. However, the network does not have access to classified military data.