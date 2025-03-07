IDF strikes Hezbollah weapons, rocket launchers across southern Lebanon

Israeli Air Force aircraft carried out targeted strikes across southern Lebanon on Friday evening, targeting military outposts belonging to the Hezbollah terrorist organization, the IDF said.
The targeted outposts included warehouses storing weapons, as well as rocket launch sites. Hezbollah-affiliated outlet Al Mayadeen reported strikes were being carried out in the vicinity of Al-Aaishiyah.
"The IDF will continue to operate to remove any threat to the State of Israel and will prevent any attempt of Hezbollah to reestablish and rebuild itself," the Israeli military said in a statement.