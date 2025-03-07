Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

IDF strikes Hezbollah weapons, rocket launchers across southern Lebanon

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: MARCH 7, 2025 21:51

Israeli Air Force aircraft carried out targeted strikes across southern Lebanon on Friday evening, targeting military outposts belonging to the Hezbollah terrorist organization, the IDF said.

The targeted outposts included warehouses storing weapons, as well as rocket launch sites. Hezbollah-affiliated outlet Al Mayadeen reported strikes were being carried out in the vicinity of Al-Aaishiyah.

"The IDF will continue to operate to remove any threat to the State of Israel and will prevent any attempt of Hezbollah to reestablish and rebuild itself," the Israeli military said in a statement.

Smoke rises following strikes carried out by the Israeli Air Force in southern Lebanon, March 7, 2025 (credit: SOCIAL MEDIA/VIA SECTION 27A OF THE COPYRIGHT ACT)
