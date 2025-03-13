Mob of anti-Israel protesters occupy Trump Tower

A group of around 100 anti-Israel protesters staged a sit-in rally inside Trump Tower, as a protest the arrest of Mahmoud Khalil, American media reported on Thursday.

The crowd, who were reportedly members of pro-Palestine group Jewish Voice for Peace, could be seen wearing red shirts featuring the words “Jews Say Stop Arming Israel” and "Not in our name."

At around 12:30 p.m. local time, NYPD began rounding up protesters, some of whom could be seen being taken away in zip ties.

BREAKING: The Jewish Group, "Jewish Voice for Peace" is holding a sit-in in the lobby of Trump tower right now.They are calling for the release of Mahmoud Khalil. Meanwhile Trump is calling Jewish people "Palestinian" and "Not Really Jewish"You tell me who the antisemite… pic.twitter.com/7SeCgGM9im — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) March 13, 2025

NYPD spokespeople said multiple people were taken into custody.