Mob of anti-Israel protesters occupy Trump Tower

A group of around 100 anti-Israel protesters staged a sit-in rally inside Trump Tower, as a protest the arrest of Mahmoud Khalil, American media reported on Thursday. 

The crowd, who were reportedly members of pro-Palestine group Jewish Voice for Peace, could be seen wearing red shirts featuring the words “Jews Say Stop Arming Israel” and "Not in our name." 

At around 12:30 p.m. local time, NYPD began rounding up protesters, some of whom could be seen being taken away in zip ties.

NYPD spokespeople said multiple people were taken into custody.

