Israel demands 11 living hostages in exchange for ceasefire, Hamas official tells Al Jazeera

Israel demanded Hamas return 11 live hostages, including American hostage Edan Alexander, as well as the remains of 16 captives in exchange for a continuation in the Gaza ceasefire, Qatari-state media Al Jazeera reported, citing a Hamas source.

The terrorist official added the claim that Israel is willing to release 110 prisoners serving life sentences and 1,100 prisoners that were arrested during the fighting in Gaza.

Al Jazeera has been banned in Israel and by the Palestinian Authority for its alleged affiliation with Hamas.

This is a developing story.

