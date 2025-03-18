PIJ spokesman Abu Hamza killed in IAF strike in Gaza

Abu Hamza, the spokesman for the terror group Palestinian Islamic Jihad, was killed in an Israeli strike in the Gaza Strip, Saudi news outlet Al Hadath reported Tuesday morning.

According to the report, Hamza and his family were killed in their home in Nuseirat.

Later on Tuesday, sources within the terror group told Reuters that Hamza had been killed in the strike.

Operation Strength and Sword

In the early hours of Tuesday, the IDF and the Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) initiated Operation Strength and Sword, conducting extensive airstrikes on Gaza, targeting middle-level Hamas commanders in addition to senior commanders within the terror group. Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorist seen in Khan Yunis, in southern Gaza, February 1, 2025 (credit: REUTERS/Hatem Khaled)

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he instructed the military to take "strong action" against Hamas in Gaza in response to the group's refusal to release hostages and rejection of all ceasefire proposals.