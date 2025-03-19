Jerusalem Post
UN calls for investigation into Gaza strike that killed 1 UN worker, injured 5 others

By REUTERS
Updated: MARCH 19, 2025 19:04

The United Nations on Wednesday called for an investigation into an alleged strike on two UN guest houses in Gaza that killed one of its workers and injured five others.

"The Secretary General strongly condemns all attacks on UN personnel and calls for a full investigation," Deputy Spokesman for the Secretary-General Farhan Haq said at a news conference. "He underscores that all conflicts must be conducted in a way that ensures civilians are respected and protected."

Haq said it's too early to determine who is responsible for dropping or firing the explosive ordinance at the accommodation sites housing the workers.

